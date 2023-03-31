Meatloaf cupcakes

Delight your kids with an April Fool's "sweet" surprise.

I have not done much April Fool’s type cooking. The extent to my “joke” on my kids was when I made Dirt Pudding with worms crawling out of it. Many of you know this recipe; if not, give me a shout, and I’ll be happy to share.

In the spirit of fun on April Fool’s Day and happy surprises, I’m writing this recipe on the request of my editor. Hank appears to be a more fun person than I. Have fun with this!