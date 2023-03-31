I have not done much April Fool’s type cooking. The extent to my “joke” on my kids was when I made Dirt Pudding with worms crawling out of it. Many of you know this recipe; if not, give me a shout, and I’ll be happy to share.
In the spirit of fun on April Fool’s Day and happy surprises, I’m writing this recipe on the request of my editor. Hank appears to be a more fun person than I. Have fun with this!
1 pound lean ground beef or ground turkey
1 cup crushed saltine crackers or panko crumbs
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cloves garlic, chopped.
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Food coloring of your choice.
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix ground beef or ground turkey, saltine crackers or panko, onion, green bell pepper, milk, egg, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, black pepper, salt, brown sugar and ketchup in a bowl.
3. Fill muffin cups with beef or turkey mixture, leaving 1/2-inch space on the top. Depending on your muffin tin, and the desired size, you may or may not fill all 12 muffin cups.
4. Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees. Remove "cupcakes" from muffin tin.
5. Divide equally and place mashed potatoes in two or three bowls. Add food coloring sparingly, mix well, Choose fun colors like pink, blue, green or yellow.
6. If you can pipe "potato frosting," do so, or if you can’t then, gently place a big dollop on each ‘cupcake’ and swirl with a fork.
7. Arrange on a cake platter.
Have fun with this and enjoy!