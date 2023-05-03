Tandoori Chicken and Cauliflower on Flatbread

Tandoori Chicken and Cauliflower on Flatbread

I saw this recipe and was immediately attracted to the use of both cauliflower and chicken on a flatbread as topping. Of course, the tandoori by itself is very appealing to me. While this recipe calls for using both cauliflower and chicken on flatbreads together, you can prepare these individually as well.

Tandoori Chicken and

Jo Heckman teaches culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at Jostablealaska@gmail.com.