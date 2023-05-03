I saw this recipe and was immediately attracted to the use of both cauliflower and chicken on a flatbread as topping. Of course, the tandoori by itself is very appealing to me. While this recipe calls for using both cauliflower and chicken on flatbreads together, you can prepare these individually as well.
1 small red onion thinly sliced
1½ teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
½ teaspoon dry mustard powder
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1½ pounds cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small florets
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch cubes
1 small yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
4 pieces of naan or flatbread warmed or toasted in a grill pan
½ teaspoon ground cumin powder
Chopped cilantro leaves, for serving
1. Place red onion in small bowl, cover with cold water, and let sit.
2. In large bowl, combine coriander, cumin, smoked paprika, cayenne, mustard, cardamom, salt and pepper. Stir in oil, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, and 1/2 cup yogurt. Add cauliflower, toss to coat, set aside. Shake off the excess. Next, toss chicken in the spice mixture. Let the two sit for 15 minutes.
3. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Toss chicken cubes with yellow onion pieces. Arrange cauliflower in single layer, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until slightly charred and browned, 10-14 minutes. Transfer to plate. Next bake chicken in a baking sheet until chicken is cooked through, 10-14 minutes. Transfer to plate. Keep an eye so that neither cauliflower nor chicken pieces get burned. Charred is OK.
4. Meanwhile, drain the red onion then toss with lemon juice and dash of salt.
5. Mix in a small bowl, yogurt, garlic powder and ground cumin powder and set aside
6. Spread naan with yogurt; top with chicken and vegetables, then red onion, and sprinkle with cilantro if desired.
NOTE: You can grill or air fry the cauliflower and chicken.
Jo Heckman teaches culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at Jostablealaska@gmail.com.