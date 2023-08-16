I never get tired of salmon, no matter how it is prepared. I do like to make fish curry from time to time. It’s quite popular in East and South India. Coastal communities in India have an abundance of fish so a variety of preparation methods are found in home kitchens and eating establishments. They are all so good! A few weeks ago, I made Halibut Tikka Masala for a family dinner, accompanied with spinach. It was delicious. so, I’m trying the same with salmon. This is a versatile sauce recipe. You can substitute and use halibut, shrimp or cod. Remember, the fish is delicate and can flake quickly, so handle it with care. Give it a try!
1 to 1½ pounds salmon cut in medium to large pieces
1 teaspoon tandoori masala paste (available at Co-op Market or Fred Meyer)
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
For the Tikka Masala sauce
1½ cups roughly chopped onion
3/4 cup canned tomato paste or sauce
1/4 cup cashews (do not use if allergic)
3/4 tablespoons garam masala powder (available at Fred Meyer and online)
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 cup coconut milk or heavy cream
1. Mix all of the salmon marinade ingredients except the olive oil.
2. Rinse the salmon pieces and pat dry.
3. Rub the marinade all over the fish to coat each piece uniformly.
4. Cover and place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
5. Heat a nonstick skillet to medium. Add the olive oil and pan-sear the salmon pieces. Flip and pan sear the other side. Sear them for approximately 2-3 minutes per side. The fish should be cooked, but not overcooked and dry.
6. Place the salmon pieces on a platter and set aside. You will use the same skillet to prepare the Tikka Masala sauce. Do not wash it.
7. Heat up the skillet to medium heat. Add butter and olive oil. Add the chopped onion and the garlic. Sauté till onion is soft and translucent, 4-5 minutes.
8. Add the canned tomato sauce, cashews, paprika, garam masala, sugar and salt. Stir and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
9. Add coconut milk or heavy cream, mix well. Cover and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the sauce to cool a bit.
10. Blend the cooked sauce ingredients into a puree. I use an immersion blender, but you can use Vitamix or a food processor. However, it works best to use a blender to puree. Add a little water if you find the sauce a little too thick. Strain the sauce. The sauce should be smooth and silky.
11. In the same skillet, add a little more butter or olive oil. Pour the sauce directly into the skillet, keeping the heat low. Cover and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Watch it so sauce does not burn at the bottom.
12. Add the salmon pieces and simmer covered over low heat for another 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro.
1. Do not pan sear the salmon pieces over high heat. They will become super chewy, stiff and dry.
2. Cook the salmon pieces over medium to medium low heat. This will keep the salmon juicy and tender.
3. If you add too much oil while searing the salmon, the marinade will not adhere to the salmon pieces. Be judicious in how much oil you use when searing the salmon.
4. It’s advisable to strain the pureed sauce before adding it to the skillet.
5. Add the salmon to the sauce only just before ready to eat. This will keep the salmon pieces intact.