Is Frittata the same as a quiche? Well, maybe. It's made similarly, Frittata has no crust, however, and a quiche does.
Other than that, there is no big difference. For me, I make frittata in an ovenproof saucepan, whereas I make quiche in a quiche baking dish. That’s the difference in how I bake these.
Because quiche requires a crust and thus a pie dough, I tend to make more Frittatas than quiches. It's a nice option for Sunday brunch. Also on the menu today is a Greek salad. Give it a try!
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
1 tsp garlic finely minced.
½ cup sliced cremini mushrooms
½ cup fresh spinach, roughly chopped
½ cup Mozzarella Cheese or shredded cheddar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half, garlic, salt, and pepper until well combined. Set it aside.
Step 3: Heat ½ tablespoon olive oil in an oven proof 10 or 12-inch skillet over medium heat. **
Step 4: Add minced garlic, shallot, mushrooms, and scallions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add roasted squash and spinach. Sauté veggies until spinach is wilted, then add egg mixture and gently shake pan to distribute.
Step 6: Add cheese into the frittata mixture, stir in cheese gently with a fork and transfer the pan into
the oven for 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Season to taste and serve with a drizzle of olive oil on top. Enjoy!
*You can use Zucchini if you don’t have squash.
**If you do not have an oven proof skillet, you can bake this in a casserole pan. Prepare everything as directed and then pour the mixture into a buttered pan.
Also, this is a Vegetarian Frittata, you can add sausage, ham, or smoked salmon if you like a non-vegetarian option.
½ medium red onion thinly sliced
2 cups of mixed firm tomatoes, cut into slices and chunks. (Can use variety of tomatoes)
2 medium or 1 large English cucumber, washed, unpeeled, cut in half lengthwise; and thinly sliced.
½ cup pitted Kalamata or other briny black olives,
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary finely chopped.
1.4 cup fresh parsley chopped.
In a small bowl, combine onion with vinegar and let soak while you prepare the other ingredients, about 15 minutes. Drain onions, reserving vinegar.
In a salad bowl or large mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, olive oil, and about 2 tablespoons (30ml) of the vinegar left over from quick-pickling onion. Season with salt, oregano, and rosemary.
Toss gently to combine, then adjust to taste with more salt and vinegar, if desired.
Lay slabs of feta on top, sprinkle with oregano, and parsley and drizzle with olive oil.
You can use crumbled feta cheese but adding it in the salad makes it a bit too salty for my taste. It also makes the salad look messy…. I’m into aesthetics. Presentation is important.