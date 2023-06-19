Asparagus and Mushroom Galette is one of those dishes I make when I have the time and inclination to spend an afternoon or Sunday morning cooking.

Galette is a free-form French pastry dough. It is a single layer, and no pie pan is used. I have made this with zucchini, heirloom tomatoes and with asparagus. It’s quite versatile. Here, I have added mushrooms for a bit of fun. A thin layer of Dijon mustard and Gruyere or mozzarella cheese provides a barrier, so the crust is not soggy. Fresh thyme adds a savory component.

