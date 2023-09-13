Orzo is one of my favorite pasta. I like making a cold summer salad with orzo and fresh vegetables, like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, red onions and whatever is left in my veggie bin. I also like orzo as a warm pasta for salads like this one. For me, it’s a complete meal. However, it also makes a great potluck dish or a side dish. Kalamata olives, feta cheese and parsley add flavor and brightness. It stays well in the fridge for a couple days. Give it a try!
1½ pounds extra-large shrimp peeled and deveined
1 teaspoon dried or chopped fresh oregano
1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup kalamata olives sliced or halved
4 ounces feta cheese cut in cubes
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
Toss peeled and deveined shrimp with oregano, lemon pepper seasoning, paprika, black pepper, and salt. Add lemon juice. Set it aside.
In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil to medium heat and add shrimp. Cook 4-5 minutes to incorporate all seasoning. Remove from heat and set it aside.
In a large skillet add 2 tablespoons olive oil and heat to medium heat. Add onions, minced garlic and continue until onions are translucent.
Add orzo. At this stage you are toasting the orzo, it should be very slightly browned and coated with oil.
Add water and broth to the same skillet. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low. Cook stirring, until the orzo is at al dente stage. 5-6 minutes. Keep an eye on it. Do not overcook or burn.
Gently stir in olives and shrimp. Cover and cook for additional 5-6 minutes on medium low. Sprinkle with feta cheese and chopped parsley Serve with crusty baguettes. Enjoy!
• Skillet size should be large enough to accommodate 4 cups of liquid.
• Orzo cooks like rice. Each grain should be separate. It should not be goopy and should not have clumps. You can add sausage or artichokes in this dish as well. It’s a very versatile dish.
