Orzo and Shrimp Salad

Save any leftovers from this tasty shrimp dish for lunch the next day.

Orzo is one of my favorite pasta. I like making a cold summer salad with orzo and fresh vegetables, like cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, red onions and whatever is left in my veggie bin. I also like orzo as a warm pasta for salads like this one. For me, it’s a complete meal. However, it also makes a great potluck dish or a side dish. Kalamata olives, feta cheese and parsley add flavor and brightness. It stays well in the fridge for a couple days. Give it a try!

Follow Jo Heckman on Facebook, on the web at jostablealaska.com and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.