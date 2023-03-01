Editor’s note: This is the first installment of “What’s cooking today?” a new Wednesday feature column by local chef Jo Heckman.
Delhi Chole
(Serves a table of eight)
I make this often, as beans are high protein and good for us. Chole, or chickpea (garbanzo) curry, is very popular in North India and is prepared in various ways, each family adding a twist to their own liking. In this recipe, I use canned chickpeas or garbanzo beans. I serve this with fry bread, but it’s great over plain rice too.
This looks complex, but it is not. You can find garam masala online, and I’ve also seen it in the Co-op Market Grocery and Deli as well as in Fred Meyer. All spices are readily available at Fred Meyer or Safeway.
Enjoy! Oh, you also can add yellow squash, zucchini or eggplant chunks for a great ragout.
Ingredients
4 cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
2 bay leaves
5-6 cloves
4-5 cardamom pods, crushed
5-6 peppercorns
3 onions; 2 chopped in large chunks and 1 finely chopped.
2 large tomatoes chopped
1 can diced tomatoes
2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and cut into chunks
5 garlic cloves
2 teaspoons garlic paste
1 teaspoon ginger paste
2 teaspoons coriander powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
2 teaspoons garam masala
1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and julienned
2-3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 teaspoons lime juice
Preparation
In a blender, puree together the two coarsely chopped onions, fresh chopped tomatoes, canned tomatoes, ginger chunks and garlic cloves.
Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pan over a medium heat.
Add the bay leaves, cloves, cardamom and peppercorns and sauté for one minute.
Add the remaining finely chopped onion and sauté until it is a light golden color.
Add the ginger and garlic paste. Sauté for a minute or two.
Add the dry spices — cumin, coriander, red chili, turmeric and garam masala powders. Sauté for 5-6 minutes.
Add the pureed onion and tomato mixture. Add tomato paste. Stir. Simmer mixture for 8-10 minutes.
Drain the water from the can of chickpeas and rinse them well under running water. Add the chickpeas to the pan. Stir everything well. Add salt to taste. You can add a little water if the mixture is too dry.
Simmer and cook covered on medium heat for 10 minutes. Use a flat spoon to mash some of the chickpeas coarsely. Mix well. Add vinegar, gently stir.
Garnish with juliennes of ginger and finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves. Right before serving, sprinkle lime juice all over. Serve with piping hot rice or Indian fry bread.