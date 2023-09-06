A cartoon in The New Yorker magazine last issue spoke to me. Old white-bearded Father Time stood on a street corner with a sign reading, “The End of Summer is near, and you still haven’t made any plans.”

Too true, so on Saturday, Gosia and I left Fairbanks on an unhurried drive to enjoy the dramatic vistas of Isabel Pass near Paxson. I loved camping here 20 years ago in a 12 x 14 state cabin at Fielding Lake with my younger son.

