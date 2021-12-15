I was an abject failure as a cheesecake maker. My crusts always a bit damp, the tops often blistered or cracked, the textures too loose and the centers usually collapsed. And the larger pan you fill with water so the cheesecake pan is surrounded by a nice gentle bath? Well, more times than I care to tell, the pan overflowed onto the oven floor because I’d filled the pan too high, or I managed to pour water on top of the cheesecake. I’d given up.
To the rescue comes the Basque Cheesecake recipe, one that makes a virtue of my cheesecake flaws. There is no crust, only the outer edge of the egg mixture that is drier than the center, acting a bit like a crust. You cook the batter at 500 degrees, so the top turns mahogany brown and black, blistering in some places. While this can look off-putting and would seem to guarantee a burnt taste, it does not. The high heat caramelizes the sugar in the recipe and the end result is a sweet taste like the flavor of the hard caramel lid of a crème brulee, with a different texture.
If you are used to the smooth perfection of a proper cheesecake, you may find this cheesecake ugly; I prefer to think of it as rustic. When you are ready to serve it, peel back the parchment paper, which you must do carefully because the tops of the paper exposed to the heat will have become black and brittle. The now exposed sides will not be smooth. Instead, they will show every crease and wrinkle that the parchment paper had when you crumpled it. That was a wonderful new trick I learned from this recipe, that crumpling parchment paper will make it behave itself when you go to fit it into a round pan!
This batter is incredibly easy, using only five ingredients and a food processor to make sure it is free of lumps before pouring it into the prepared pan. At most, 30 minutes in the oven and it is done. No water bath while cooking. No crust to make. No worrying that it will not look as smooth as a pristine ice-skating rink, because it is not supposed to be pretty. And even if you mess up and cook it two minutes too long, it still tastes good. I urge you to give it a try.
Basque Style Cheesecake
(Tarta de Queso)
Developed by Santiago Rivera (chef and owner of La Vina in San Sebastian, Spain), this crustless cake, with its blackened top, appears in various forms in American restaurants. The bakers at King Arthur Flour adapted this version from several sources.
Ingredients:
Three 8-ounce packages (681g) cream cheese
1 ½ cups (297g) sugar
½ teaspoon salt
5 large eggs
¾ cup (170g) cream
Instructions:
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 500 degrees.
To prepare the pan: Take two sheets of 16 ½ by 12 ¼ inch parchment and crumple each into a ball. If you don’t have parchment that size, you’ll need enough to cover roughly a 15 inch square.
Uncrumple the parchment completely and overlap the two sheets in a cross, pressing them into a 9 inch springform pan to completely cover the bottom and sides of the pan.
Fold the overhanging parchment down over the outside edge of the pan to ensure that the top of the cake remains visible and open to the oven’s heat.
To make the cake: Place all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment (11 cup capacity is best).
Process the batter until it’s smooth and lump-free, about 5 minutes, scraping the bowl about halfway through.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and transfer the pan to the middle rack in the oven.
Bake the cheesecake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the top is a deep-dark brown, the edges are just set, and the center is still quite jiggly. A digital thermometer inserted 1 inch from the edge should just barely read 185 degrees. For best results, start checking at the 25-minute mark, then check at 1-minute intervals until the desired doneness is reached. Taking this cheesecake out of the oven at just the right point is critical to its success.
Remove the cheesecake form the oven and place it on a rack; cool the cake to room temperature before slicing.
Storage information: Store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator for up to a week.
King Arthur Bakers tips: If you don’t have a food processor, combine all the ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer and stir on low speed, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl once or twice, until the batter is well combined. Lumps of cream cheese may still be interspersed throughout. Remove the bowl from the mixer and use an immersion blender (or a regular blender, working in batches if necessary), to blend the batter until it’s smooth and free of lumps, about 5 minutes.
(This recipe is reprinted here with the kind permission of King Arthur Flour. Find this and many other guaranteed-to-work baking recipes at kingarthurbaking.com.)