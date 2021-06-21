Today’s Nugget is about the bulk fuel plant on the corner of Illinois and Charles Streets. During the past winter, the roof caved in on part of the building, which has since been torn down and is currently being replaced. This brings the question of just how old is that bulk fuel plant? The answer may surprise you:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner July 28, 1926
STANDARD OIL TO BUILD TWO LARGE TANKS IN FAIRBANKS
Within a month’s time a distributing unit of the Standard Oil Company will be erected at Fairbanks, according to W. C. Erwin, who arrived here recently to pick out a site for the station and to form preliminary constructions plans.
Included in the unit will be one 20,000-gallon tank for gasoline storage; one 20,000-gallon tank for diesel oil; and a warehouse 36 feet by 50 feet for storing petroleum products not carried in bulk. Two tank cars, with a capacity of 6,600 gallons each, will carry the oil and gasoline from Seward to Fairbanks. One tank car with gasoline for the Fairbanks Exploration Company will be here the latter part of this week.
Construction work on the station will commence the latter part of this week or the first part of next. Construction Superintendent Behurst from Seattle will arrive here on the next train to assume charge of the work.
The object of the installation of the tanks here, said Mr. Erwin, is to give the people of the community maximum service at a minimum price.
The company will not sell gasoline at retail in quantities of less than 5 gallons; lubricating oil will be sold in smaller lots. The saving to the consumer will consist mainly in the saving of freight charges on the return of empty barrels to Seward.
The plant is to be located opposite the Noyes’ residence on Garden Island. A man from either Seward or Seattle will take charge upon completion.
Mr. Erwin leaves for Seward Friday and will return before the unit has been finished with W. Moultry, sales superintendent of the Standard Oil Company in Alaska, and E. J. Timmins, district engineer from Seattle.
The company is erecting one tank and a warehouse at Anchorage, and its products there will be distributed by A. A. Shonbeck.
Fairbanks Daily News- Miner August 30, 1926
STANDARD OIL PLANT TO OPEN ABOUT SEPTEMBER 8TH
The Standard Oil Company plant is nearing completion on the property near the main road north of the Road Commission Buildings and will be ready to serve the public on or about the 8th of September, according to M. J. Jorgensen who arrive recently from Juneau to take charge of the plant here. Approximately 40,000 gallons will be the capacity of the two horizontal cylinder tanks erected for storage purposes. One tank will be filled with gasoline and the other with Calol diesel oil. The warehouse will be well supplied with heavier and lighter oils of all brands carried by the Standard Oil company. Three tank cars will be on the road constantly between here and Seward, two carrying gasoline and one diesel oil.
The plant here will not deal with the retail trade for motor cars, except for trucks, but will sell to local dealers having gasoline service stations. The price of gas and oil will be announced in a few days.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner September 11, 1926
STANDARD OIL CO. STARTS SERVICE FROM LOCAL PLANT
The Standard Oil company station, which has been in process of erection here for the last few weeks, began service today, according to announcement by Superintendent Jorgensen. Three tank cars are in operation on the Alaska railroad, and a complete supply of all the products sold by the Standard Oil of California are carried in stock to meet the local demand.
The Fairbanks station, which is situated on Garden Island, just beyond the Alaska Road commission site, will not maintain a small pumping or service station for retail sale to individual car owners, it is stated. This service will be had through the various retailers throughout town, as previously mentioned.
The company’s plant, with its large tanks, warehouse, and supply rooms, is a new departure for Fairbanks. The gasoline and oil tanks are the first to be installed in the interior of Alaska, save for crude oil retainers placed at Yukon River points by the American Yukon Navigation company during the years prior to the war, when river boats were operated as crude oil burners.
Note: It is interesting that most of the bulk fuel sales for Fairbanks have been in the same spot for almost 100 years. Incidentally, the first gas station was on First Ave in front of the old Northern Commercial Company store. It was installed and put into use by the public in 1916, with a storage supply that consisted of a 300-gallon tank. By 1925 there were three gas stations in Fairbanks. The mention of the oil tanks on the Yukon were pits dug into the ground that were then lined with a textile product that were put in place in 1903. These pits were next to the river to allow for easy access for fueling.
