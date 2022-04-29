Wild Hearted Alaskan Men, a group of faithful Fairbanks outdoorsmen, is holding its annual Beast Feast fundraiser this weekend. The event, which includes dinner and auctions, raises funds for missions both locally and across the world. The 2022 Beast Feast will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Friends Church.
Known as WHAM for short, Wild Hearted Alaskan Men is a “group of Christian men from all walks of life” who united over a shared interest in “outdoor-based activities, adventures, fellowship and community service.” Every year, they raise money for missions through the Beast Feast fundraiser. Attendees have the opportunity to bid on several prizes, including an AR-15, a Ruger 9MM and a Milwaukee tool set.
Al Davis, who serves as president of the group, explained that in 2021, the Beast Feast raised over $38,000, and the group earned more than $40,000 the year before. The funds go to several local missions, including The Door, Love Inc and the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. Outside of Fairbanks, the group supports Partners Relief, Free Burma Rangers and Wa Ministry, among others. WHAM’s 16 members meet after the fundraiser to decide the specific causes they want the funds to go toward.
Davis explained that while WHAM is a “group of believers in Christ first and foremost,” they are also open to men who “like fellowship with men regardless of faith.” Davis said he joined the group — as he believes many others did — because “I wanted to be associated with people who have good things to say.”
Along with faith, the second cornerstone of WHAM is a love of the wilderness. The group engages in a variety of outdoor ventures each year. These include an annual snowmachine trip to the Maclaren River Lodge near Paxon, a shoot in the fall, and ice fishing trips for kids in the spring. On WHAM trips, “there’s some guys who believe, and some who don’t,” Davis explained.
The group got its start about two decades ago, inspired by a Christain book entitled “Wild at Heart,” by John Eldredge. The book is also the basis for the group’s name.
“Wild at Heart,” Davis said, focuses on masculinity and instills an “understanding of how men are supposed to be [men] for themselves and their wives and children.” Specifically, it centers around how fathers can best teach their sons to be men. “Every young man is looking for a father to give him the rite of passage to manhood,” said Davis. This rite of passage often happens outdoors; for example, in “Wild at Heart,” Eldredge uses the example of rock climbing.
“There is a wild freeness that happens” outside in a way that does not in closed spaces, said Davis. Remote places such as Interior Alaska are well-suited to WHAM’s pursuit because, Davis added, this freeness “only happens in places such as Alaska.”
The 2022 Beast Feast will be held at Friends Church, located at 1485 30th Ave.