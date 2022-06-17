My last few articles have dealt with the conviction of many that we have entered into the times spoken of cryptically in the Book of Revelation. Just until a relatively short time ago, the world seemed normal enough, albeit, filled with sin and rebellion. However, in the past few years things have taken a strange turn, and nothing seems normal anymore. And normality doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the horizon. How wonderful and comforting is it then, in these strange and perilous times, for those who believe for we know that Jesus will be return in triumph.
The most important event in human history has already occurred. The second person of the Holy Trinity, Jesus, became man so that he could suffer, die and rise again. He did this to defeat sin and to save mankind from eternal death. Those of us who realize this should give praise constantly to the savior.
After the glorious resurrection of Jesus from the tomb, Jesus spent 40 days with the Apostles and other disciples. Then Jesus took them to the Mount of Olives and gave them the great commission to spread the gospel to the ends of the Earth. He arose into heaven to take his seat at the right hand of the father. All power and glory were bestowed upon Jesus, and all things are subject to him. Unfortunately, however, the people here below are still in a period of testing and are still under attack by the enemy. This battle between good and evil will continue to play out until the triumphant return of Jesus.
The catechism of the Catholic Church speaks of the period prior to this blessed event for which Christians have been praying for centuries.
“Before Christ’s second coming the church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the ‘mystery of iniquity’ in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth ... ” CCC, 675
This “mystery of iniquity” is, of course, the one who is known as the antichrist. He will arrive in a time of chaos, most likely caused by him and his minions. He will then offer the world a way out of their predicament, but the price will be high. He will expect to be worshipped in return.
St. Paul spoke of him and said, “The wicked one will come with the power of Satan and perform all kinds of miracles and false signs and wonders, and use every kind of wicked deceit on those who will perish.” Then Paul states something that should strike fear into all who are lukewarm and do not love truth, “ … God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” See 2 Thessalonians 1-12.
So many people have fallen away from the faith. The enemy has gone after children and the young, using the media and entertainment to lure them into a false faith of secular humanism and nihilism. Nothing matters to this false faith but carnal pleasures and whatever is needed to maintain the carnality.
There are modern day mystics, and mystics of yesteryear, who speak of an intervention by God. I have written about this in the past. The events that occurred in Garabandal, Spain, give witness to this. They speak of a warning given by God to correct the conscience of the world. This will be a last act of mercy given to an unbelieving and fallen world. May it be so. Maranatha, come Lord!