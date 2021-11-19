The past few weeks (and years) have been strangely difficult. We’ve experienced fluctuations with Covid, accidents and incidents, tragic shootings, road rage, a variety of holidays, increasing inflation, and decreasing sunlight.
Sadly, it would take a lot of time and space to list every recent tragic and/or traumatic event and even then, I would likely miss one (or many). Suffice to say that we have lost good people in many different circumstances.
In less than a month, we’ve gone from a spooky day of frights (Halloween) to a day to remember people for their outstanding examples (All Saints Day on Nov. 1). We remembered all who have died on All Souls Day on Nov. 2. And we honored those who stand in the gap between us and those who really scare us, with the 246th Birthday of the US Marine Corps on Nov. 10, and all Veterans on Nov. 11th.
In the same timeframe, leaves, snow, temperatures, and daylight have fallen even as prices rise. We are also quickly approaching a change in the church year from the season after Pentecost to the beginning of Advent, with Christmas just a few weeks away. It’s an interesting time to say the least.
With so many things changing in the world it can be hard to remember what is constant. What does not change when everything else does? Jesus. He does not change. He is constant, he is always there. No matter the weather, price of gas, or availability of turkeys, he is always there, and so is the need. The needs of many in this world are constant, and Jesus calls us to help. We are to be the hands and feet of Jesus to a world in need. We help ministries like the Door (24-hour emergency youth shelter), Fairbanks Community Food Bank, FYND Out Free Clinic, Love Inc, and many more. We do so as we value and care for one another, regardless of the season.
Jesus commands us to love God with our whole being and to love our neighbor as ourselves. He further calls us to love one another as he has loved us. Jesus also connects how we forgive one another to how we are forgiven by God. Let us show love, forgiveness, and compassion to all and thereby make a difference for everyone.
The Rev. Stephen Reed is the Pastor at St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall and the Chaplain for Police and Fire.
Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.