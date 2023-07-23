Judas has always been a puzzlement and a tragic enigma as presented in the Gospels.

In fact, Judas is such an intriguing character that Andrew Lloyd Webber presented his brilliant rock opera, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” from the perspective of Judas. Anyone who has read the account of the Passion of Jesus comes away with the question of why did Judas, who was one of Jesus’ chosen 12 turn against Jesus? Judas even seemingly became possessed, as the Gospels tell us that “Satan entered Judas,” ( John 13:27, Luke 22;1-7).

Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.