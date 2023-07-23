Judas has always been a puzzlement and a tragic enigma as presented in the Gospels.
In fact, Judas is such an intriguing character that Andrew Lloyd Webber presented his brilliant rock opera, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” from the perspective of Judas. Anyone who has read the account of the Passion of Jesus comes away with the question of why did Judas, who was one of Jesus’ chosen 12 turn against Jesus? Judas even seemingly became possessed, as the Gospels tell us that “Satan entered Judas,” ( John 13:27, Luke 22;1-7).
The story of Judas poses so many questions, such as why did Jesus choose him as one of the twelve apostles? Was Judas ever faithful to Jesus? Was he ever a good man? Or did he have wicked intentions from the beginning? Why did Judas do the unthinkable as to sell Jesus for 30 pieces of silver? Did Judas ever truly repent? What, in the end, happened to Judas?
Judas probably did not end up in Heaven. Jesus said of Judas, “… Woe to that man through whom the Son of Man is betrayed! It would be better for that man if he had not been born.” (Matthew 26:24). If it was better for Judas to not have been born, it seems unlikely that he could have ended up in Heaven.
The name of Judas could have been synonymous with the greatest saints in history. Instead it has become the eternal moniker of the world’s most infamous traitor.
Why is it, do you think, that some end up feeling sympathy for Judas? After all, he was gifted with three years of witnessing Jesus doing astonishing, impossible things. In fact, at one point, Jesus sent the Apostles out two by two to perform miracles in his name. Even Judas healed the sick, raised the dead, cleansed lepers, and cast out demons. Imagine! Yet, after all this, Judas chose the devil over Jesus.
Why? The only solid clue we get from the Gospels is that Judas was a thief. Judas had charge of the group’s money purse, and he apparently helped himself to the money as he was able. (John 12:6).
This answer doesn’t explain the enormity of Judas’ crime. I did a little research and found mystics such as Anne Catherine Emmerich, and Mary of Agreda, who had visions of the life and passion of Christ, and thus had a little more information.
These mystics say that Judas was well intentioned enough in the very beginning, but grew tired of the hardships of following Jesus. Judas also had expectation that Jesus would attain great power and wealth, and that Judas would take a share in these things. Of course, Jesus wasn’t seeking earthly power and wealth so Judas became, over time, secretly disgusted with Jesus, his mother, and the other Apostles. As his anger, resentment and avarice grew, so did the devil’s grasp on Judas increase. It reached a crescendo when Judas sought out the Pharisees and agreed to betray Jesus. If, after the betrayal, the Pharisees had welcomed Judas as one of them, he would not have regretted his betrayal. But the Pharisees treated him as the traitor he became.
And so it is for all of us, as the Bible says, “ ... I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses ... ”
(Deut 30:19.) All of us must choose our paths. There are only two, eternal life or eternal death.
Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
