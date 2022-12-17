I love Christmas. The music, the food, the times with family and of course the gifts. Many feel the same, and I recently read that as many as two million people visit the little town of Bethlehem every year in Scott Hahn’s “Joy to the World.” There is so much to enjoy about the season — the generosity it spawns and even the busyness is captivating. But in the midst of all the hustle and bustle, please do not miss the point — the person of Jesus. Last Sunday, I went to the Design Alaska Holiday Concert up at UAF and was moved by the beauty of the music. I literally stood with tears streaming down my face as it concluded with Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus from his famous work Messiah. This profound work celebrates Jesus Christ, proclaiming His divine kingship.
Christmas is a remarkable true story. An oppressed people wait centuries for a Messiah. The Jewish Scriptures predicted a miraculous virgin birth, a descendent of King David, a birth in Bethlehem. Jesus Christ fulfilled these and many more. The Eternal God the Son left His throne of glory and privilege in heaven to go on the greatest rescue mission of all. For a time, He set aside the prerogatives of deity to live life on our terms, fully human so he could save us. Mankind, despite being made in the image of God, had rebelled against divine authority and broken creation and themselves. We see this sinful brokenness when we watch the news and even when we look at our own relationships. On our own, we can never be with our Holy Creator in intimate relationship. But God did not leave us in that dark place.