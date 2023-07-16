I want to let you in on an open secret among churches: They kind of don’t care about single people.
Of course, they all believe that Jesus is for everyone, and they’ll be happy if a single person comes through their doors, but the crown jewel for churches is the married couple (preferably with six or seven kids). Churches know how to minister to marriages and families, and for good reason. Being married and building a family is hard and needs a lot of assistance. Yet, for the single person, the emphasis on marriage and family often means being alienated by the church, which is surprising.
The Apostle Paul saw singleness as the preferred way to be. “I wish that all were as I myself am,” he writes in 1 Corinthians 7:7, referring to his celibate life. “But each has a particular gift from God, one having one kind and another a different kind.” For St. Paul, marriage was something he begrudgingly allowed. Bible scholars will tell you he had this perspective because he viewed Christ’s second coming as imminent. True enough. But the Apostle knew something else: Christ’s gospel transforms you just as you are. You don’t have to be married with kids to have value to the Lord. All you need to be is a force for God’s love in whatever position you hold. He writes, “Let each of you lead the life that the Lord has assigned, to which God called you. This is my rule in all the churches” (7:17).
You may want to be married one day. I pray the Lord will give you that gift. Until then, you still have worth to the Lord. How can you, as you are right now, lead the life God assigned you? Don’t fall into the temptation of creating a new law to follow. Don’t say, “Dear Lord, I will serve you as soon as I’m the person I think you need me to be.” No! You were the person God needed when he called you! Who you are and the station you hold is a gift from God that God wants you to use for the betterment of your neighbor.
As a church, we need to do better to not view single people as just people on their way to marriage or the monastery. Single people have the potential to do so much for the church, and they want to be of service. Do we overlook people who want to give their lives to God because they aren’t young families?
We need to remember that singleness is just as much a gift as the holy orders of marriage or ministry, and our culture and resources need to reflect that gospel promise. Single people, hold the church to account. Take us to task when we don’t value you the way we ought. You are a gift to God; your church must always remember this.
The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.