I want to let you in on an open secret among churches: They kind of don’t care about single people.

Of course, they all believe that Jesus is for everyone, and they’ll be happy if a single person comes through their doors, but the crown jewel for churches is the married couple (preferably with six or seven kids). Churches know how to minister to marriages and families, and for good reason. Being married and building a family is hard and needs a lot of assistance. Yet, for the single person, the emphasis on marriage and family often means being alienated by the church, which is surprising.

The Rev. Oliver Bergh is pastor of Fairbanks Lutheran Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.