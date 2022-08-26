There is an interesting miracle in Mark 8:22-25. It states, “They came to Bethsaida and some people brought a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him. He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. When he had spit on the man’s eyes and put his hands on him Jesus asked, ‘Do you see anything?’ He looked up and said, ‘I see people; they look like trees walking around.’ Once more Jesus put his hands on the man’s eyes. Then his eyes were opened, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.”
As far as I have noticed this is the only time Jesus does a healing in two stages. There is a blind man. First, Jesus gives him sight and then second, 20/20 vision. There are various explanations as to why Jesus does this miracle in two stages. Some say it is a lesson about the blindness of Israel, others the blindness of the apostles. I’m not sure why Jesus does it this way, but for some reason I find it encouraging. Maybe it’s just me, but many times over the years I have seen God act in more than one step or even in a lengthy process. I would prefer that God step into my life and those I love in one big dramatic act — healing the sickness, erasing the financial debt, restoring the relationship or breaking the addiction. But that is not always how He works. When I am facing a difficult situation, often I can only see one step forward but not the entire staircase (to borrow a phrase from Martin Luther King Jr.). What could a second touch from Jesus that clarifies look like?