Many people view God’s wrath as portrayed in Scripture as something unseemly. There is a tendency today to act as God’s editors rather than simply his messengers. Just as it would be malpractice for a doctor to not tell a person that they have a deadly cancer, it is the Christian’s job to make sure those within their sphere of influence know that there is real danger when we ignore the wrath of God. God’s character is complex and at times hard to understand, but if you want to know God it is imperative to acknowledge all sides of the Almighty.

God’s wrath is not a core attribute such as His love, holiness or justice. God’s wrath is a response to human wickedness. Theologian R.C. Sproul calls human sin “cosmic treason” against God. When we rebel against God, His character reacts. Just as a parent’s love transforms into hate against a drug that ruins their teen’s life, God’s love drives his strong response against the sin that destroys those He made in His image. God is holy and cannot be in the presence of sin; it angers His perfect nature. In addition, His justice must respond to our sin; there is no higher court to send our case to. God’s wrath is the combined, appropriate, measured response to human sin. Often God’s wrath is expressed in people’s lives through the principle of sowing and reaping (Galatians 6:7,8). Sow lies, reap broken relationships. Sow adultery, reap divorce. At times, God also sends special judgement. One example was the ten plagues He sent against the false gods of Egypt.

Derek Dickinson is a pastor at Journey Christian Church.