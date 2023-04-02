There is a path in Old Jerusalem called the Via Dolorosa, which means, “the way of sorrow.” This path through the old section of Jerusalem is thought to be the path that Jesus walked while carrying the cross that bore the world’s sins.
According to tradition, the Blessed Virgin Mary established devotion to Jesus’ passion by following this path and venerating each step of Jesus’ journey. Many Christians since that time have practiced a devotion known as “the way of the cross.”
Jesus’ agony began the night previous to his execution. During the Last Supper, Jesus was deeply troubled by the perfidy of one who he had counted among his friends, Judas.
Later in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus told his Apostles his soul “was sorrowful even onto death.” His spiritual and mental agony was so great that he sweated drops of blood. Jesus prayed, “Father if it be possible, let this cup pass from me, but not my will, but thine be done.” According to mystics down through the ages, Jesus was not only shown all the humiliations and barbaric tortures that would be inflicted upon him but also man’s indifference and ingratitude for his sacrifice. Yet Jesus chose to save us anyway.
Thus began a long, nightmarish night and day for the Savior. After his agony in the garden, Judas and the soldiers came for Jesus, bearing swords and clubs. When Jesus stepped forward and said, “I am he,” the soldiers, momentarily struck insensible by Jesus’ divinity, “drew back and fell to the ground” (John 18:6). When Peter drew a sword and cut off the ear of one of the mob, Jesus healed the man.
Jesus underwent hours of brutality and beatings. He was brought before Annas, and then Caiaphas, both high priests, then the Council, then Pilate, then Herod, then Pilate once more. At this juncture, Pilate ordered that Jesus be scourged.
Roman scourging was not simply being struck with a whip; the Romans would knot bits of metal at various intervals in order to tear the flesh.
Jesus was then condemned and sentenced to the most terrifying punishment the Romans had invented — death by crucifixion. Before being handed his cross, a crown woven from thorns was placed upon his head, the thorns of which were driven further into his skull by blows from the soldiers.
After this, the heavy cross was place upon his shoulders. Tradition tells us that Jesus fell many times while carrying the cross. He would have then been given blows and whipped until he could stand again.
When they came to the place called Golgotha, they stripped Jesus of his clothes, and drove large nails through his hands and feet, affixing him to the cross. Here, his detractors continued to mock and revile him. Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
When Jesus died, the Gospels tell us that a earthquake ensued, and the curtain in the temple was torn in two. Then the tombs of the righteous were open, with the bodies coming to life. Matthew 27:52. I can only imagine these bodies came to proclaim that the people had slain their savior.
None of us were there, but we too, must take our portion of the blame for the death of Jesus. He died so that we may live.
Robin Barrett is parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference