There is a path in Old Jerusalem called the Via Dolorosa, which means, “the way of sorrow.” This path through the old section of Jerusalem is thought to be the path that Jesus walked while carrying the cross that bore the world’s sins.

According to tradition, the Blessed Virgin Mary established devotion to Jesus’ passion by following this path and venerating each step of Jesus’ journey. Many Christians since that time have practiced a devotion known as “the way of the cross.”

Robin Barrett is parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference