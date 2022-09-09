“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own likings and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander into myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3)

You are probably aware that the government released a report last year on a series of flying objects observed over the last few decades. Then this year, the government established a new government system for reporting what was formerly known as UFOs but are now referred to as UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomena. There have been multiple sightings by trustworthy sources, such as military pilots, who have seen and even recorded unexplained flying objects. I believe that the pilots are actually seeing something that they can’t explain. I also believe that the Bible gives us the answer to what they are seeing.

Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.