“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own likings and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander into myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3)
You are probably aware that the government released a report last year on a series of flying objects observed over the last few decades. Then this year, the government established a new government system for reporting what was formerly known as UFOs but are now referred to as UAPs — unidentified aerial phenomena. There have been multiple sightings by trustworthy sources, such as military pilots, who have seen and even recorded unexplained flying objects. I believe that the pilots are actually seeing something that they can’t explain. I also believe that the Bible gives us the answer to what they are seeing.
I recently watched a YouTube video on this topic. A priest who happens to also be an exorcist, Father Reehill, was discussing this topic with Catholic author Daniel O’Conner. They are of the opinion that through the media and entertainment, the world may be being prepped to receive “revelations” of new worlds and new civilizations with “superior wisdom.” For the last several decades, science fiction movies and series about space travel and aliens have been ubiquitous and popular. Now, the government and the media are slowly making it acceptable to believe in alien life. Father Reehil and Daniel O’Conner fear this has been a deliberate process.
This fear was exacerbated by the remarks of a popular political figure who said that discovery of aliens would bring about the need for “new religions.” Satan would just love that, wouldn’t he? Satan would love to give us his “new truths.”
The priest and his guest theorized that in the future, powerful global figures will tell us that we have made contact with superior beings. It will undoubtedly be in a time of crisis, (perhaps of the powerful figures own making) and the superior beings will have answers for our problems. Sounds kind of like what the Bible warns us about, doesn’t it? “For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.” (Mathew 24:24). And since people have grown bored with the Gospel and the message of redemption through Jesus, their “itching ears” will be eager for a new message. Maybe one that doesn’t require them to change their lives. The priest believes that the new teaching may not at first be completely heretical — that it will be a process where people will be groomed to accept teachings that will become purely demonic. A teaching that will introduce people to the worship of a “new god.”
So what does Father Reehill, who is also an exorcist, say about unexplained aerial phenomenon? Reehill said, “ I see possessed people being levitated off of couches — if [demons] can do that, they can certainly make spaceships appear to fly across the sky.”
We have already received God’s Word, and it is true. Anything that departs from this truth is demonic and one of Satan’s many means of deceiving us. Do not let “itching ears” take you away from God’s truth. Stick with Jesus and you will be safe from deception.
Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.