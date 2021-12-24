Of the four Gospels, the details of Jesus’ conception and birth are written about primarily in the Gospel of Luke and briefly in the Gospel of Matthew. Since we know that the mother of Jesus lived for several years after the resurrection, and was in the care of the Apostle John, these details were probably provided to Luke by Mary herself. Who else could have revealed the story? I have always wanted to learn more about Jesus’ early life other than the brief highlights in the Gospels.
I have mentioned the mystic Anne Catherine Emmerich (1774-1824) previously. She was a holy woman who bore the wounds of Christ in her body and who was gifted with visions of events pertaining to the life and Passion of Jesus. A noted poet of the time spent two years by her bedside, recording her visions.
Here is what she said about the time of Jesus’ birth: Mary was an exceptionally humble and pious young girl who had been raised and educated in the temple by the priests and holy women there. She was betrothed to Joseph by the wishes of the priests. She had long prayed for the fulfillment of the prophecies regarding the birth of the Messiah, never dreaming that she was destined by God for this singular honor.
As recorded by Luke, the Angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and told her she would be overshadowed by the Holy Spirit and that the Messiah would supernaturally become incarnate in her womb. She felt an immediate impulse to visit her kinswoman, the elderly Elizabeth, who had miraculously conceived John the Baptist three months previously. When Mary came to Elizabeth, the Holy Spirit descended upon them, and the infant John was also baptized by the Holy Spirit, as it was written that the baby “leapt for joy.”
When Joseph came to escort Mary back to Nazareth, he noticed she was pregnant. Mary knew that Joseph was shocked and worried , but said nothing, as she humbly waited upon God to reveal the truth to Joseph, which came in the form of an angel in a dream. Mary spent the rest of her pregnancy confinement in Nazareth.
Mary knew that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem, but waited upon God to reveal this to Joseph. The census described in the Bible had been ongoing, and Joseph had not planned on going to Bethlehem while Mary was great with child, but an angel appeared to him and told him he must take Mary to Bethlehem at once for the Christ would be born there. He was told they were to pack only a few necessities and were to take an ass upon which Mary would ride, and a little foal. The foal was to be let free to run, and they were to follow the road it would take.
The journey was very difficult for Mary. She was in her last stage of pregnancy and the season was cold in the mountains. Mary was impressed upon with the feeling that she was to remain poor all her life, giving away most of the gifts they were to receive in the future.
It was a long, arduous journey, and many nights they were rebuffed by farmers who would not give them shelter. Joseph tried to keep up Mary’s spirits by saying he knew many people in Bethlehem, and they would be welcomed by them. Poor Joseph was not given knowledge that Jesus was destined to be born in a cave used by shepherds and that the Child would have a manger for his bed.
After Joseph was rebuffed by everyone in Bethlehem, including relatives, he cried upon returning to Mary, who was resting under a tree. Joseph then remembered that he knew of a cave that he had frequented as a youth when he wanted to pray. This cave is where he brought Mary who brought forth the Messiah there.
Joseph wanted to find women in the town who would help Mary deliver, but Mary told him that she did not require help. She asked Joseph to retire to another part of the cave and to pray. Anne Emmerich said that Mary retired to the back portion of the cave and immersed herself in prayer. She became resplendent with light and was in a state of ecstasy. While in this state, the Christ child suddenly appeared before her. In other words, Mary delivered Jesus supernaturally through the power of the Holy Spirit, in the same way he had been conceived in her womb.
The cave where Jesus was born still exists today; It is called the Grotto of the Nativity, and is underneath the main alter of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.
Praised be Jesus, savior of the world.