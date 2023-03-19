At the height of the Korean War minister Everett Swanson flew there to speak to the troops. Shortly after arriving, a street urchin stole his coat. It was a cold winter day, and so Everett gave chase. As he came around a corner expecting to catch the boy instead the child had disappeared and his coat was piled on the ground. He stopped and picked up the coat to be surprised to see that a small kid was underneath. Once he looked around he found that he was in the middle of a makeshift gathering of orphaned children. Those kids grabbed his heart and he created Compassion International to help impoverished children like them around the world. In our culture, we refer to someone like Everett as a “Good Samaritan.”

That phrase comes from one of the parables of Jesus (Luke 10:25-37). It’s the fictional story of a man attacked by robbers and left for dead. Those who you would expect to help a wounded Jewish man passed by and did not help. Instead, an enemy of the Jews, a Samaritan stopped. He treated his wounds and provided for his needs. Likewise, Jesus encourages us to put our compassion into action.

