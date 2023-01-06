On Monday night, I was watching Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following an open field tackle. I figured he’d be back up in a few minutes and on the sideline for medical evaluation. My mind flashed back to another Monday Night Football game in which Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Ed McCaffrey broke his leg while making a reception for a first down. It was the biggest news in Colorado and promised to be the lead story, if not the only story the next day. Events thousands of miles away completely overshadowed any mention of football on that September 11, 2001 morning.

Concern increased as care continued to be rendered for Damar Hamlin. Players from both teams knelt in prayer as an ambulance pulled out onto the field. Reports came in of CPR being administered to Hamlin, which only happens when a person’s heart has stopped.

Happy New Year.

Blessings,

Pastor Steve

Pastor, St. Paul Christian Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall

Chaplain, Police and Fire

Insight is sponsored by TVCC