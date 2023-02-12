According to author Arianna Huffington in the book, “The Sleep Revolution,” “one American falls asleep at the wheel every second.” This leads to about 6,400 deaths a year killed by drowsy drivers, and it’s just one symptom of the frenzied, messy lives most of us struggle with.

Often this frantic pace is driven by people pleasing. Our default is to say yes when we really should say no.

