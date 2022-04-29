A friend recently gave me a prayer booklet. The title was “Daily Prayers to Save America.” That instantly captured my attention. I found the back cover of the booklet to be equally riveting. It said, “Help God save America.”
The authors, Father John Boughton and Bud Macfarlane Jr., have become convinced, along with millions of other Christians, that something has gone terribly wrong. Millions feel that that an immense spiritual battle is being waged by demonic entities for the soul of America and the entire world. The demonic entities want the complete elimination of God from the world. The demons have been working on spreading unbelief in God’s truth, while simultaneously pushing occult practices and atheism. They want to gather souls for hell and to make Earth a type of hell through tyranny, slavery, genocide and nuclear war.
What gives power to the demons? Our sins, and our rejection of truth and the one true God. What can help vanquish the demonic forces? Our prayers, supplications, sacrifices and good works offered to God in a spirit of repentance. It is very important that we pray always and everywhere. If we want to be on the side of victory in Jesus, we must pray constantly for conversion of souls and the deliverance from evil.
The “Daily Prayers to Save America” prayer booklet includes the powerful Divine Mercy Chaplet. The Divine Mercy Chaplet is a set of prayers given to St. Faustina by Jesus in the 1930s to help prepare the world for his return. The authors stated they especially wished to include these prayers in the booklet because of a mystical experience given to a man in California, Vince Sigala, which they related in the booklet.
Sigala said he awoke one night to find an enormous man at the entrance to his bedroom. The man was praying on his knees, with his head bowed and his hands pressed together in prayer under his chin. The enormous man was wearing a beautiful white tunic, but it appeared soiled by wounds underneath the fabric. Sigala, in his sleepy state, struggled to understand what he was seeing, and grabbed a firearm he kept in his nightstand. As soon as he pointed the gun at the enormous man, the man looked at him and stated, “Please don’t do that.”
Sigala immediately had a sense of calm sweep over him.
The gentle giant said to Sigala, “Tell the people to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy every day, and to offer it in reparation for the sins committed by the United States.” The vision then ended. Sigala stated that he was made to understand, after much prayer and contemplation, that the enormous man was the Guardian Angel of the United States, and that he was losing the battle of our country to Satan and his demons. Sigala came to understand that our prayers strengthen and empower the angels in their fight against darkness, just as our sins and rebellion empower the demons.
It has never been more important than now to turn back to God. Let us often pray the prayer that Jesus taught the Apostles, the Our Father, where we help fulfill Jesus’ prophecy that one day God’s will be done as it is in Heaven. Praised be Jesus Christ.