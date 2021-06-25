Some people ask why bad things happen to good people, and inevitably end up blaming God . I ask, why does anything good happen at all? We certainly don’t deserve it.
Years ago, I remember a lady telling me that she had had a stillborn child, and since she could see no reason for that having happened to her, she turned against God. This was a woman who had lived through a time when the entire world was at war--and had seen newsreels of the great suffering experienced by millions around the globe. Ironically, she was willing to stick with God when tragedy and horrendous suffering happened to others, but when a measure of suffering came upon her, she rejected God. I did know what to say to her.
I also remember an Air Force pilot telling me about the moment when he rejected God. It was at the end of initial pilot training, when he did not receive the jet of his choice. As he put it, “I prayed to get an F 15, and I didn’t get it, so I turned my back on God.” This man apparently expected God to be a genie in a bottle--granting him his every wish. I just stared at him in amazement. This man, too, was apparently ok with others experiencing great suffering--even holocausts and martyrdoms -but he refused to accept even a small disappointment for himself. I did not know what to say to this man either.
What I should have said was, “Are you out of your mind?” Are you that spoiled, shallow, and narcissistic? Have you no empathy for the rest of suffering humanity? What have you done to relieve the suffering of others? As a Christian, was your love of Jesus conditioned upon your receiving only the good things in life? At the end of your life, when you are kneeling before the awesome power and majesty of God, will you still say, “ I reject you?” How do you think that will turn out for you?
Foolish, inconstant mankind. How weak is our faith; how weak is our love and commitment to God. We flee at the first sign of adversity. Where did modern Christianity get the idea that we are not supposed to suffer? From the “health and wealth” preachers? Or, simply from our sense of entitlement as spoiled Americans?
If you are a member of the human race, you will know suffering. If you are a friend of Christ, you will know suffering. And as atheism, secularism, and fanaticism takes over the world, it is likely that Christians will suffer even more. Even today, thousands of Christians around the world are being martyred for the faith.
Jesus never promised us that this life would be easy- in fact, he promised us a cross. But he also promised to be with us until the end, and if we let him, he will help us carry our crosses.
Do not rail against God if you are asked to suffer. Instead say, “ I have sinned against God and man, it is just that I suffer.” Say also, “My Jesus suffers; I will suffer along with him, and ask him to use my sufferings for the good of my soul, and for the good of others.” Look how much the Apostles were asked to suffer--all save one were martyred for the Gospel. This was after being persecuted, whipped, stoned, and beaten. They rejoiced that they were considered worthy to suffer for Christ.
Of course, this does not apply to suffering that is self-induced by drugs, alcohol, irresponsibility, and criminal acts-this applies to the trials and tribulations that naturally come with life in a fallen world.
Do not blame God for the evil in the world; if you do, your ancestors in heaven will hang their heads in shame. Instead, be at peace with yourself and with God. Accept with humble patience all that is beyond your control to change, and know that God is with you through it all.
Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by Tanana Valley Christian Conference