The other night I found myself compulsively watching Janis Joplin videos on YouTube. She was a mesmerizing performer. I feel some degree of kinship with Janis Joplin, as she is from my part of the world, being born and raised in the town next to mine in Texas.
Poor Janis was a tortured soul.
She was different, overweight, and not pretty, which, unfortunately, was considered a bit of a crime back then. She was tormented and bullied relentlessly. The other kids called her cruel names, such as “pig,” and “freak.”
She later attended University of Texas where the frat boys voted her, “Ugliest Man on Campus.” I believe that this cruelty must have caused indelible scars on her psyche which she internalized and which influenced her self destructive actions. She later became a drug addict, and in the end, drugs killed her at the very young age of 27. Ironically, her death was just 16 days after famed rocker Jimi Hendrix, also 27, died of a drug overdose.
She only enjoyed a successful career for a short time; she catapulted to fame in 1967, and died in 1970. But during this short time, she managed to establish herself as a musical genius. She wrote a few songs herself, but her genius was as a performer and interpreter of songs. Consider what she was able to do with Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee.” In my opinion, when sung by Kristofferson, the song is a run of the mill, not great, country song. But Joplin was able to make it into something great that withstood the test of time.
As I was watching her performances, I became curious about her life and watched an autobiography about her. This is when I discovered how she was tormented by the people with whom she had gone to school. I asked myself, “How could those kids have been so cruel?” Then I remembered an incident in my own past, where I had been cruel.
When I was a school girl, I once turned on a friend, and started making fun of her behind her back. This caught on, unfortunately, and others began making fun of her. I was the cause of considerable pain to this poor girl. We later became friendly again, but I had never apologized to her for what I had done.
Later on in my life, I became tormented by my cruelty to her. I told God I was sorry many times, but I knew that this did not make up for what I had done. I knew that the only way to make the slate clean was to call this now grown woman, and humble myself to her. It wasn’t easy to do, but I called my old friend. I reminded her of when I seemingly had become possessed by some evil impulse, and had been very cruel to her. My old friend was very gracious and instantly forgave me when I asked for her forgiveness. I could finally be at peace with myself over this past sin.
Chances are, you too, have hurt someone, perhaps even deliberately. Have you thought about apologizing to them? This would give you peace, and I suspect, make all of heaven rejoice.
