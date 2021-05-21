The Fairbanks Christian Science Church is sponsoring an online talk, “Never alone: How spiritual ideas work in us” presented by Melanie Wahlberg, Practitioner of Christian Science healing, to support friends and neighbors who are feeling alone, stressed, and overwhelmed.
Wahlberg will discuss God as all spirit, divine love, infinite mind, showing the connection between knowing God in this way, prayer, and reliable healing.
She will also share examples from her professional healing practice of how this approach has transformed lives, including a mother and her infant daughter healed of physical and emotional issues.
Melanie Wahlberg originally pursued a career as a college mathematics professor, achieving a doctorate in mathematics. However, she found that when students would come to her office for help with calculus, conversation frequently turned to spirituality. Eventually, Wahlberg shifted her career from mathematics professor to Christian Science practitioner. She is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and travels frequently, speaking to audiences about Christian Science healing.
The talk will be a Zoom event on May 27th at 7p.m..
For more information contact Carol at 907-328-9788.