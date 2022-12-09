‘Tis the season to remember the most famous unwed pregnant teenager of all time, Mary.

Ponder Mary in your heart this Advent season. Through the angel Gabriel, God called upon Mary to be Jesus’ mother. Apparently, Gabriel frightened her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.” (Luke 1:30 English Standard Version). “Do not be afraid” is repeated 365 times in scripture, a daily reminder whenever you’re feeling anxious.

