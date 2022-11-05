“In my Father’s House there are many rooms; if there weren’t, would I have said to you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” — John 14:2

It might not surprise you that heaven is depicted as a great home. After all, we often say the dead have gone to their “heavenly home,” and it can be a great comfort to think of the life to come as a home. The Rabbis saw Sarah’s tent, and the warm welcome the Lord received there (Gen 18) as a prototype of the Temple, which itself was a sneak-peak into heaven.

