“In my Father’s House there are many rooms; if there weren’t, would I have said to you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” — John 14:2
It might not surprise you that heaven is depicted as a great home. After all, we often say the dead have gone to their “heavenly home,” and it can be a great comfort to think of the life to come as a home. The Rabbis saw Sarah’s tent, and the warm welcome the Lord received there (Gen 18) as a prototype of the Temple, which itself was a sneak-peak into heaven.
Jesus says in the Gospel of John that “In my Father’s house there are many rooms” (14:2). One gets the impression that heaven might be a great house party. Home is an image we often use to describe the life-to-come.
Unfortunately, life at home can often be more like Hell than Heaven for many. We know that most abuse, including sexual abuse, happens at home by people known to the victim. Children may not understand why their happy friends at church speak of a “heavenly home” when the only home they know is a place of pain. School might be their refuge, yet people rarely refer to heaven as their eternal schoolyard.
At the less extreme end, home is where people let down their guards. I know my wife sees more of my ugly side than my congregation; yes, that is the privilege of marriage, but is it always fair?
Thinking of our homes as symbols of heaven might be a good invitation to rethink how you approach home life. How can your home anticipate heaven? Are your guests, and more importantly, your family and housemates, treated like they are in the courts of heaven? Do you intentionally cultivate a sense of peace within your walls? When Jesus said, “In my Father’s house there are many rooms,” could he have pictured yours?
These questions are important to ponder. Making your house a foretaste of heaven does not mean you cannot let down your guard. You can be who you are in the presence of God; after all, Revelation depicts heaven as centered around the lamb who was slain, which is not a pollyannaish image. Honesty, especially in the face of suffering, is welcome in heaven. But honesty must be centered around love and reverence for God and His creation, otherwise it’s a slippery slope to toxicity.
I invite you to find a foretaste of heaven in your home, and I also urge you to help your neighbors make their homes the same. When we find someone running away to, say, The Door, we should all weep and work together to make their home a little less hellish and little more heavenly.
Cultivating a peaceful home is not easy; it requires work. But Jesus went ahead to prepare our heavenly rooms, too, so why do we think we don’t need to prepare our homes to be a bit more heaven-like?
