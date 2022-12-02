Viktor Frankl, author of one of the most influential books ever written, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” was born to a Jewish family in Austria in the early part of the 20th century. He was a precocious and brilliant boy who decided at age 3 that he wanted to be a doctor. Frankl developed an early interest in helping people, particularly depressed and suicidal youth. While still in medical school, he founded Vienna’s first private youth counseling program and strove to help suicidal teens find a reason to live. By 1939, Frankl was the head of the department of Neurology at the only Jewish hospital in Vienna.
After the Nazis took over Austria and began to systematically deny Jewish people there of their civil rights, Frankl was informed by the American Consulate that he was eligible for a U.S. immigration visa. However, he chose to sacrifice this chance at escape to help his aging parents.
In September of 1942, The Frankl family was arrested and deported to the concentration camps. This included Frankl, his new bride, his mother, father and brother. After the war, Frankl discovered that his entire family had been killed, some by gassing, others through starvation and sickness. Frankl defied the odds and survived three years at four different concentration camps. Early in his captivity, he had decided that the Nazis were not going to deprive him of his reason for living.
His first night there, Frankl made a vow to himself that he would never “run into the wire.” The camp was surrounded by electrified fencing, and to touch it meant instant death. Many prisoners chose this over the hellish existence inside the camp. When the prisoners first arrived in concentration camps, everything was taken from them, even their names and their hair. They were left with nothing but their naked bodies. Frankl decided after everything had been stolen from him that the thieves could not take away his will, his soul, and his dignity as a man.
Frankl later wrote: “Everything can be taken from man but one thing; the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
Frankl decided he would not lower himself to the level of his captors — they had become something less than human, devoid of any natural feelings of pity or compassion.
Frankl later admitted in his writings that he was not among the saints of the camp. Frankl prioritized his survival but never stole from or cheated the other prisoners. The saints, those who sacrificed themselves in various ways for others, did not survive. These were the people who walked through the huts, comforting the others, sometimes giving away their last piece of bread. But the existence of these few saints proved to the others that God was real. How could the existence of these saints otherwise be explained?
After liberation, Frankl resumed his practice of psychiatry in Vienna and developed his groundbreaking theory of psychology, which he called logotherapy. His theory was that man cannot always control what will happen to him, even terrible suffering, but he can always find dignity, value and worth in living out his purpose. Every life has meaning, and every day, even every minute, provides a person with choices. How and what you choose will not only affect you but everyone around you.
I was reading an essay by a pastor recently. He wrote that he had counseled a depressed man who was tempted by thoughts of suicide. The poor man mentioned that once when he was a child riding in the backseat of a car, felling angry and hopeless, a woman in the next car over gave him a big smile. The man said that, even to this day, when he thinks of the woman and her smile, it calms him. Perhaps this simple act, this simple kindness, kept this depressed person from killing himself. Our choices, for good or evil, can echo into eternity. So choose for the good, always.
Robin Barrett is parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.