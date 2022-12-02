Viktor Frankl, author of one of the most influential books ever written, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” was born to a Jewish family in Austria in the early part of the 20th century. He was a precocious and brilliant boy who decided at age 3 that he wanted to be a doctor. Frankl developed an early interest in helping people, particularly depressed and suicidal youth. While still in medical school, he founded Vienna’s first private youth counseling program and strove to help suicidal teens find a reason to live. By 1939, Frankl was the head of the department of Neurology at the only Jewish hospital in Vienna.

After the Nazis took over Austria and began to systematically deny Jewish people there of their civil rights, Frankl was informed by the American Consulate that he was eligible for a U.S. immigration visa. However, he chose to sacrifice this chance at escape to help his aging parents.

Robin Barrett is parishioner at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.