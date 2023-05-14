Today we celebrate Mother’s Day. What have you learned from your mother? Most of us have a massive list. My Mom taught me that Jesus Christ is most important. There were many things she wanted for me in life, but most of all she wanted me to experience the hope and joy of knowing Christ.

She was a woman of prayer both in front of me and in the background of my life. She demonstrated a vital relationship with Christ that became real for me as well.

Derek Dickinson is pastor at Journey Christian Church. Faith Insight is sponsored by TVCC.