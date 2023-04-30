Author Jerry Sittser tells of a conversation with his wife Lynda where she shared with him, “I can’t imagine life being any better than it is right now.” Within 24 hours of that conversation, they were hit by a drunk driver.

In that incident Jerry lost his wife Lynda, his mother, and his four-year-old daughter (A Grace Disguised, 4, 44). While most of us do not face such catastrophic trauma, suffering and loss are woven into every human life. How do we deal with pain and loss? How do we grieve and heal?

