KJNP Radio invites the public to an open house 5-8 p.m. on Saturday in honor of the station’s 55th anniversary.
“We want people to know we are here,” said Rose Noe of KJNP.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 8:36 am
KJNP is located just outside of North Pole, a cluster of historic log buildings that house the radio studio and also provide housing for volunteers who operate it. KJNP was founded in 1967 by Don and Ben Nelson to bring the gospel to Alaska.
It is well known for Trapline Chatter, a daily program that enables family and friends to reach out to folks who live in the Bush. Trapline Chatter broadcasts every evening at 9:20 p.m.
KJNP AM is a 50,000 watt station on the air 19 hours a day during the summer and 24 hours a day during winter. The format is country/gospel music with news, family, Bible and children's programs. It reaches North Pole, Fairbanks and remote villages throughout Interior Alaska. KJNP says it has received listener reports from around the Arctic.
KJNP FM is a 25,000 watt station that broadcasts 24 hours a day to the greater Fairbanks area and Tanana Valley. The format is light contemporary with a mix of classical and sacred music. It is affiliated with Moody Broadcasting Network. Trapline Chatter also broadcasts here at 9:20 p.m. every night.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.
