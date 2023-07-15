KJNP

The single-story portion of the North Pole radio station KJNP was built in 1967 and looks much the same now as it did then. 

 Ray Bonnell sketch

KJNP Radio invites the public to an open house 5-8 p.m. on Saturday in honor of the station’s 55th anniversary.

“We want people to know we are here,” said Rose Noe of KJNP.

