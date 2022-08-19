My wife and I have five children, so we knew becoming grandparents was likely. Although in our fifties, it feels odd to be grandparents but it’s not uncommon. We now have one grandchild in heaven, one who is delightfully 1½ and one still in the womb that we will meet soon.

Yes, our toddler granddaughter is delightful, and I have many pictures if you are interested! I must ask myself and you: What does it mean to be a godly grandparent?

Pastor Derek Dickinson of Journey Christian Church