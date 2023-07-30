Calm

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

One day at a time can make all the difference when trying to walk free of worry.

Over 30 years of ministry I have watched so many people struggle with worry. One author calls worry “a toxic web of what if” (“Worry Free Living,” Dr. Arnie Cole and Michael Ross, 16). Our minds can start to run down this road: What if I don’t have enough money for retirement? Or what if the lump is cancerous?

As we wrestle with the what ifs I have been encouraged by the wisdom of Jesus found in Matthew 6:25-34. “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life [e] ? 28“And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you — you of little faith? 31So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. 33But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church.

Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.