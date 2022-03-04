I met recently with a group of women. Of course the state of the world was part of our discussion. Some of the women, the ones who tend to be more vocal about their faith, were of the opinion that we seem to have entered into the Book of Revelation. Others were disinclined to think this, commenting that the world has certainly seen wars and hard times prior to this. True. If I were alive during WWII, it certainly would have seemed to be the advent of apocalyptic times.
One factor that wasn’t in place during WWII was the prophecy in Ezekiel, that God would bring the scattered people of Israel back to Israel. This occurred shortly after WWII when the nation of Israel was reborn. This event signaled to some biblical scholars that it was the prelude to the “end of times.” The rebirth of Israel seemed miraculous, as the Jewish people had been scattered to the four corners of the world for 2000 years.
Ezekiel also speaks of Magog attacking Israel. Some scholars believe that “Magog” is actually Russia. Russia is certainly in the news today in a big way. No one can say for sure what today’s events mean, but Christians should do as Christ instructed. What did he teach us? To not be afraid. “Fear not,“ or “do not be afraid,“ or some variation, is written over a hundred times in scripture. Jesus also warned us to be watchful, and look for the signs of the times. The “day of the Lord will come as unexpectedly as a thief.” (2 Peter 3:10.) Jesus will come at a time you do not expect. He will either come for you at his second coming, or he will come for you at the moment of your death. So pray always and strive to make yourselves ready to receive him.
What are some of the signs that we should look for as we are being watchful? In what is known as the Olivet Discourse (Matthew 24-25, Mark 13 and Luke 21) Jesus gives many prophecies. Some of the prophesies were to take place in that generation. The most alarming was that the temple, the epicenter of Jerusalem, and of Jewish religious life, was to be destroyed. This must have seemed unbelievable to his Apostles. The temple was, by all accounts, magnificent, and one of the wonders of the world. It was beautiful, massive and covered in gold. This prophesy came to fulfillment in 70 AD when Rome sacked Jerusalem. The fledging Christian community was largely saved as they remembered Jesus’ warning, “when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then know that its desolation is near.” (Luke 21:20) The Christian community fled, as Jesus had instructed, “those in Jerusalem must get out, and those out in the country should not return to the city.” (Luke 21:21).
Other prophesies seem to involve the end of time before Jesus returns. Jesus spoke of wars, famines, and persecutions. He also spoke of “false messiahs and false prophets who would perform signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones.” ( Luke 13: 22.) After all this, but before the return of Jesus, some mysterious force will come upon the world where “the sun will be darkened and the moon will give no light, the stars will fall from the sky…” (Luke 13:24-25.)
After this great sign from God, Jesus will return “coming on clouds with great power and glory.” (Luke 13:26). Praise be to God.