Every year something stands out in the drama of Holy Week, which begins with Jesus’ dramatic entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

On Maundy/Holy Thursday, Jesus celebrates the first Communion amid a Seder meal that commemorates Passover and escape from bondage in Egypt. Jesus then washes his disciples’ feet and commands them to love one another. People will know that we are Christians by our love. Churches are known in a variety of ways, but rarely by love. The Maundy/Holy Thursday service ends with a silent commemoration of when Jesus was betrayed, captured by civil and religious authorities, and interrogated.

Rev. Stephen Reed is pastor at St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall and chaplain for police and fire. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.