It happened again yesterday. I was ambushed by grief. I was at a luncheon, and an acquaintance mentioned that she would be attending her father’s 90th birthday party soon. I felt the tears well up in my eyes, but I was able to keep the conversation going. My father died this summer and I never know when that grief will get triggered. My loss is fresh, maybe yours is older or still on its way, but all of us face grief at times. How do we deal with loss well? I want to use the acrostic P.E.A.C.E. to help us remember some keys to grieving well.

P. is for PROCESS. Grief is never finished with a funeral. If you suffer a serious loss grief takes time. The stages of grief are commonly described as Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance (Kubler-Ross Model). While helpful for people to see common experiences, I would say that every grief journey is unique and for Christians permeated by hope. Remember that grief is not a moment but a movement towards wholeness.

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.