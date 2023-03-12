Today we live in a culture of outrage and offense. So many are building their lives on resentment. In contrast, Christians are called to be people who offer forgiveness. We do not always walk this calling out well. Most of us have a person in our life where our teeth clench when their name comes up. We must address these issues so that these understandable angry feelings do not take up permanent residence in our hearts. We know we must forgive. But how do we forgive? Remember, it’s commanded. Our feelings rarely prod us to forgive others, but Christ does. His parable of the unforgiving servant (Matthew 18:21-35) reveals the deep callousness of our hearts when we are forgiven but refuse to turn around and forgive others. If we claim Jesus is the Lord of our lives, here is a place where we must bow the knee and accept His authority and act accordingly.

Remind ourselves that we are forgiven. If we are Christians, we have accepted God’s gift of forgiveness for our sins offered through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When the gospel is faint in my thinking It’s harder to forgive, but when we remember the price paid for our sins it calls us towards living a life marked by grace. C.S. Lewis once said, ““To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable, because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you” (Forgive, Timothy Keller, 68). When we remember the grace extended to us it motivates and empowers us to forgive others.

Derek Dickinson is pastor at Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by TVCC.