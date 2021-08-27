Many years ago, a friend in college became very excited about a church congregation he had joined. He invited several of us to some sort of event sponsored by his church. I don’t remember much about it, except for a startling comment he made to me during the event. He casually mentioned that only people who attend this church will be saved. I asked, incredulously, “Only the people in this particular denomination will be saved?” My friend responded, “No, only people who attend this particular church will be saved.” “In the entire world?” “Yes, in the entire world.”
I wished I had thought at the time to ask more questions. I was probably too stupefied by the arrogance of his position to do so. As if God only belongs to certain people from a certain age in history. Sometimes Christians act like spoiled little children who don’t want to share their parents’ love and attention with their siblings. I wished I had asked, were the Apostles saved? How about the Christian martyrs down through the centuries? How about the Christians who are being slaughtered for the faith today? How about the well-meaning people who attend the church down the road from you?
My friend was very wrong in his thinking that only he and his fellow churchgoers had the exclusive rights to eternal salvation.
First of all, God desires that all be saved and come to knowledge of the truth. 1 Timothy 2:4. Jesus’ atoning gift of his Passion redeemed all of mankind for all time. Unfortunately, though all have been redeemed, not all will be saved in the end. Why? Because Jesus will never force himself on anyone — that would be coercion, not salvation. In the end, each soul must freely choose Christ for himself.
How does God ensure that each soul will be free to choose Christ and come to a knowledge of the truth? I found a clue to this as I was reading the diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska. Saint Faustina was a spiritually gifted soul from a very early age, and had a very close relationship with Jesus. She was a mystic who received heavenly visions, and what are known as interior locutions from Jesus. The following is what she describes as the last encounter between a soul who is dying, and the Lord:
“God’s mercy sometimes touches the sinner at the last moment in a wondrous and mysterious way. Outwardly, it seems as if everything were lost, but it is not so. The soul, illumined by a ray of God’s powerful final grace, turns to God in the last moment with such a power of love that, in an instant, it receives from God forgiveness of sin and punishment, while outwardly it shows no sign of either repentance or of contrition, because souls (at that stage) no longer react to external things.”
But sometimes, even with this last grace and chance from God — the soul rejects the opportunity for repentance and forgiveness. Faustina wrote, “ …sometimes the obduracy in souls is so great that consciously they choose hell; they make useless all the prayers that other souls offer to God for them, and even the efforts of God himself.” Isn’t God wonderful? Return to him now. He needs your help so badly.