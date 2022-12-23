Years ago, I saw a commercial for a pair of glasses for the color blind. The glasses allow them to see color for the first time. It moves grown men to tears to see the world they have been missing. One older man was so excited he started clapping like a small child.

Imagine life without color. Something is missing. Can you live without color? Yes, but it’s incredibly sad to be in a black and white world. To see color is revolutionary. Life is never the same again. Even more profound than seeing color is the entrance of Jesus into the world. He affects us, He transforms us. Revolution is too small a word to describe what He does to a life if given the chance.

Derek Dickinson is pastor at Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by TVCC.