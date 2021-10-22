Before the end of the 19th century, Pope Leo the XIII instituted a prayer (or petition) to St Michael the Archangel. It is widely believed by church historians that the then pope had a fearful vision of demons attacking the church and society from all sides. This vision reportedly occurred while the pope was saying mass. Several different reports were made of a change that came over the pope’s face, where he looked pale and fearful. Pope Leo was then inspired to compose a prayer to be invoked by the faithful at the end of the masses said throughout the world. The prayer requests that St Michael provide protection from the devil and the evil spirits. As St Peter wrote in the Bible, “Be alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8).
St Michael has long been associated with battling the demonic forces. In the Book of Revelation, we are told that it was St Michael and his angels who threw “the dragon” and his bad angels out of heaven. (Revelation 12:7-9).
This petition to St Michael for protection against the devil served the church and society well. Unfortunately, the prayer was eliminated from the mass in the 1960‘s. We can see in hindsight that this was a huge mistake, one which undoubtedly let the “smoke of Satan” in to wreak havoc in the church and in the world. I don’t need to elaborate here the tumult we have undergone since the 1960’s. Most of the pain and tumult is a direct result of a loss of faith and devotion to God. It has been said by many mystics that the world is now worse than at the time of the great flood. Do you have any doubt of the truth of this? I do not.
Since March of 2020, the entire world has been engulfed in a virus.
But one positive thing has come out of this demonic pandemic; many parishes have spontaneously re-instituted the petition to St Michael to protect us from the devil. There is a feeling among the people who pray that we are not living in normal times—something is very wrong. And whatever that something is, is building in intensity.
While I was doing a little research on the St Michael prayer, I came across an article which noted that one of the church’s prelates had forbidden the public saying of the St Michael prayer in the parishes under his authority. Not surprisingly, this particular prelate is notorious among faithful Catholics who are rightfully suspicious of his motivations in this and in other actions he has undertaken. Unfortunately, there are many like him. When I read things like this, I can’t help but think of Jesus’ warning, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves.” (Mathew 7:15).
It has never been more important than now to begin praying. Do it every day, for yourself and for the world.