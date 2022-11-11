If you google the “still face experiment,” you will find an exercise psychologists have done that reveals our core need for love and connection. A mother will do what she normally does, smile at her one-year-old, touch and interact in various ways. Then she turns away and returns with a still face, no reaction and intentionally ignoring all the child’s tactics to make a connection. Now, they can only do this for a short time because the child quickly becomes distressed and starts to cry. It is hard to watch, but it shows in a powerful way that our desire for love and attunement is our deepest emotional need.

God, as our Creator, designed us with this desire for love that is partially met in healthy relationships with others, but ultimately is satisfied in a relationship with God. God at His core is love. In the New Testament it does not just indicate that God shows love and shares love, but God is love (1 John 4:8). It is one of his key attributes. His love is truly remarkable. God’s love offers many things. First, God’s love is for us (Romans 8:31). This phrase is a decent summary of the Bible. In a world where sometimes human “love” has hidden motives or selfish tendencies, God truly desires what is best for us. God wants us to thrive and flourish in the here-and-now, despite the challenges of living in a fallen world, and offers the ultimate, perfect life in the new heavens and new earth.

Derek Dickinson is a Pastor at Journey Christian Church.