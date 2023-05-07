Everyone is wounded by others at one time or another, sometimes in significant ways. Many individuals have been molested as children. Others have been cheated on by their spouse. Some have been lied to or stolen from. The list of offenses is endless. Each of us receives the opportunity to respond. Will we seek revenge? Turn our anger inward and end up with seething resentment? Or can we do what Jesus preached and modeled and forgive?

To forgive is a better way forward, but it is difficult. How do we forgive the deep, painful wounds that have been inflicted on us?

Derek Dickinson is pastor at Journey Christian Church. Faith Insight is sponsored by TVCC.