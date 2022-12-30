Christ has commanded us to forgive. In fact, he tells us we must forgive our brother “seventy times seven times.” But how do you forgive the unforgivable?

Before WWII, Simon Wiesenthal, who later became the famed “Nazi hunter,” was a successful architect. He was rounded up and arrested by the dreaded Gestapo in 1943. He was shuttled through more than a dozen concentration camps, narrowly escaping death on many occasions. He was finally liberated by American troops in February 1945.

Robin Barrett, parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.