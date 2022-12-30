Christ has commanded us to forgive. In fact, he tells us we must forgive our brother “seventy times seven times.” But how do you forgive the unforgivable?
Before WWII, Simon Wiesenthal, who later became the famed “Nazi hunter,” was a successful architect. He was rounded up and arrested by the dreaded Gestapo in 1943. He was shuttled through more than a dozen concentration camps, narrowly escaping death on many occasions. He was finally liberated by American troops in February 1945.
In his book, The Sunflower, he tells us a compelling story about one of his experiences in the camps. This experience apparently haunted him most of his life, as he wrote of it many years after his liberation.
Wiesenthal was a starved and tormented inmate of a camp in Eastern Poland. One day, he was assigned to a work crew that was to clean up the hospital waste of a local school that had been converted into a makeshift hospital for German soldiers wounded at the Russian front. While there, a nurse retrieved him from the work crew and led him to the bedside of an SS officer completely swathed in bandages. The SS officer is completely unrecognizable as a man.
The Nazi blindly reaches out to grasp the hand of the young Jewish prisoner. The Nazi compels the Jewish man to hear a confession of all his sins. The SS officer knows he is dying and is frantic to hear words of forgiveness from the Jewish prisoner.
The Nazi had many sins to confess; during the campaign in the East, the SS officer had been ordered to round up all the Jews of a captured town. The helpless victims had been made to enter a single three-story residence. The officer had been ordered to set fire to the building and to shoot anyone who tried to escape. The Nazi officer had obeyed the orders given him. One thing that stood out in his mind, an image that he could not escape was the image of a father throwing his toddler son from the building. In the few moments he could sleep, the face of the father came to him in his dreams.
The Nazi hadn’t always been depraved. In his youth, he had been a believer in Christ. But when the Nazi evil and madness swept through Germany, he let himself be caught up in it. He then rejected Christ, because one couldn’t be for Hitler and for Christ. Then, as now, Christ commands us to choose between him and the forces of darkness.
As he lay in his death bed, he was tormented by his acts of murder, by his sins against the Jews. He believed if he could get “absolution” from the prisoner, he could then die in peace. The prisoner silently listened for hours to the Nazi’s story. He was torn between horror and compassion. Finally, he walked away without speaking. He could not bring himself to grant the dying man’s wish.
After the war, Wiesenthal tried to forget the SS officer, but he couldn’t. He later felt compelled to locate the officer’s mother. He hoped that learning more about the man could somehow exorcise the disturbing memories that haunted him. When he met the mother, she talked about how her dead son had been a “good boy.” She believed that he was incapable of the evil acts the other Nazis had committed. Wiesenthal could not bring himself to tell the mother what her son had, indeed, been capable of doing.
Few of us have had to experience the agony that Wiesenthal underwent; however, hurt and betrayal is part of the human experience. We will all be hurt by someone, and sometimes even betrayed by people we love.
And yet, Jesus commands us to forgive. We have all wounded Jesus terribly, and yet, he offers us forgiveness. We must strive to be more like Jesus. Only Christ can give us the strength to forgive the unforgivable.
Robin Barrett, parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.