Moving through my busy life, I sometimes ask myself, what is most important? Thankfully, the Apostle Paul wrestled with the same question. Here is part of his answer:
“For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve.” (1 Corinthians 15:3-5).
What is of first importance? Jesus Christ! He and his message are more important than my desires, my finances, my career and even my family. In Jesus, the fundamental questions of life are answered.
“Christ died for our sins.” This phrase from the above passage deals with our greatest problem. How do I deal with my sin? These sins, or willful acts in my life that separate me from the Holy God who made us, must be dealt with. Jesus does this definitively. On the cross, he cries out “it is finished,” which means paid in full. My sin debt is no more. He has cleared the way for us to have a beautiful relationship with God Himself.
“According to the Scriptures.” Paul’s phrase from above deals with our need for wisdom in life. The Scriptures have withstood one attack after another; yet they stand alone as completely trustworthy and infallible. In an age of popular lies, spin and constant propaganda, the Bible is the one place to intellectually stand with confidence.
“He was raised on the third day.” This shocking claim from Paul’s answer to what is most important, is the heart of the authority of Jesus and deals with mankind’s greatest enemy. No one, no matter how smart, beloved or powerful, has ever permanently defeated death. Only Jesus predicted his own death and resurrection and backed it up by actually walking out of his grave! His resurrection is proof that the idea of life after death is not wishful thinking, but reality. His resurrection means that His promises about heaven are true. Christians can view death as a passage to an eternity of joy.
“He appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve.” This Scriptural phrase reminds us that the life, death and resurrection of Jesus is historical fact, a fairy tale or myth. Cephas and many other followers who were eyewitnesses of the resurrected Christ died as martyrs for their proclamation. The evidence for the claims of Jesus welcomes investigation.
I once saw author Francis Chan illustrate life with an extremely long rope. At one end were a few inches of tape wrapped around the rope. He said that the taped section represented this life, whether we get 20 years or 100, and the rest of the rope gives us a glimpse of eternity in comparison. So many things in this life compete for our time, energy and attention. So many things claim to be important. Jesus is above it all! Live for Him. Live for eternity.
Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church.