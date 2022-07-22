Bible

Timothy Eberly/Unsplash

Moving through my busy life, I sometimes ask myself, what is most important? Thankfully, the Apostle Paul wrestled with the same question. Here is part of his answer:

“For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve.” (1 Corinthians 15:3-5).

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.

