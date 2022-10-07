Most of us have an area in life where we are wrapped in chains. Whether you call it a bad habit, signature sin, weakness or maybe even an addiction, the struggle is real. It could be with a particular emotion, such as anger or a substance (legal or illegal), or with a toxic relationship. How do we move forward? How do we grow into the thriving person that God intends for us to be?

First, face the truth. Is this behavior sinful? If it is call it what it is, rebellion against the God who made us and wants what is best for us. Is this relationship toxic? If it is, isn’t it time to change it or exit it? Most of us have a remarkable ability to minimize our problem areas. Get honest. The Bible encourages authentic confession.

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.