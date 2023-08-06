Scars

Metro Creative

Emotional scars are reminders of the trauma we have experienced in life.

 Metro Creative

If you look at my left arm you will see a significant scar. Every scar has a story. When I was a kid, I decided to race my cousin to the front door of our house. This made the storm door the finish line. I stuck my left arm through it and had to get 19 stitches. For the record, I won.

Almost all of us have some scars on our body and on our spirit as well. Maybe you were molested as a kid, your parents divorced, or you were significantly betrayed as an adult. Emotional scars are reminders of the trauma we have experienced in life. I read about a spiritual director who begins each of her sessions with at least five minutes of silence for her clients. Nearly all whom she meets with begin to cry (“Prayer In The Night,” Tish Harrison Warren, 40). Trauma affects most of us; how do we deal with it?

Derek Dickinson is pastor of Journey Christian Church.

Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.