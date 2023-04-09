Last Sunday, Christians celebrated Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. With his entrance, he fulfilled Old Testament prophecies of the messiah riding into Jerusalem on a colt, the foal of a donkey.

A few days later, on Good Friday, Jesus would be tortured and put to death on a cross. Jesus’ Apostles, broken, dispirited and afraid, were in hiding. They saw their beloved messiah, who had defied all laws of physics, performing wonderful miracles such as never had been seen before, be captured and executed as if he had been the worst of criminals.

Robin Barrett attends Sacred Heart Cathedral

