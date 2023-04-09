Last Sunday, Christians celebrated Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. With his entrance, he fulfilled Old Testament prophecies of the messiah riding into Jerusalem on a colt, the foal of a donkey.
A few days later, on Good Friday, Jesus would be tortured and put to death on a cross. Jesus’ Apostles, broken, dispirited and afraid, were in hiding. They saw their beloved messiah, who had defied all laws of physics, performing wonderful miracles such as never had been seen before, be captured and executed as if he had been the worst of criminals.
After the Sabbath was over, early the next Sunday morning, an amazing, wonderful thing was discovered. A wondrous event that would changed everything for all time. Jesus was resurrected.
Each of the four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, write of this remarkable event. Each one differs slightly in details. For instance, Luke doesn’t mention Jesus appearing to Mary Magdalene. But Matthew, Mark and John do. Matthew and Mark do not mention that Peter runs to the tomb, but Luke and John do. It used to bother me a bit because scoffers like to point to details such as these as proof the Bible is contradictory and therefore could not be true.
Later, I read an account by famous mystic Anne Catherine Emmerich, 1774-1824, a German nun who had the wounds of Christ and was an invalid most of her adult life. I realized when I read an account of her visions of passion week, all the various details in each Gospel had happened, but that each Gospel writer had emphasized different details.
She said that Mary Magdalene and three other women followers of Jesus had purchased various items to anoint Jesus’ body. They set out very early Sunday morning. When they approached the garden, they saw that the guards and their lanterns were lying on the ground. Magdalene ran ahead and looked into the tomb. It was resplendent with light, and Jesus‘ burial linens were laid aside. She quickly ran to tell the Apostles. The other women then crept up and saw two angels in the tomb, and fearfully bowed before them. The angels informed the women that Jesus had risen as he said he would do, and they were to go and tell the Apostles.
Mary Magdalene was beside herself with grief; at this point, she only knew that Jesus’ body was missing. She knocked at the door where the Apostles were in hiding. Peter and John opened the door. Magdalene hurriedly told them that someone had taken the Lord’s body, then she ran back to the garden. Peter and John were soon running after her.
Mary Magdalene reached the tomb first and was weeping hysterically. She peered inside the tomb and saw two men of light who asked why she was weeping. She was so taken with the idea that she must find Jesus that she continued to weep and looked around for him. Then she saw a figure in the dawn light, who asked her why she was weeping, and whom was she seeking? Mary, thinking it was the gardener, asked if he had taken Jesus’ body, and where could she find it? Then Jesus said in his voice well known to her, “Mary!” Mary Magdalene thus became the first witness to Jesus’ resurrection. Jesus told Mary not to touch him, as he had not ascended to his Father yet. Now jubilant, she hurried away to find her companions.
Peter and John came next. When they peered inside the tomb and saw that it was empty, except for the linens, they believed in the Resurrection. Peter took the burial linens, and tucked them into his tunic.
After Mary Magdalene met up again with the other women, Jesus again appeared. He told them to not fear and to tell the others to meet him in Galilee.
Because Jesus resurrected, we, too, need not fear. We, too, will meet Jesus in the days ahead.
Robin Barrett attends Sacred Heart Cathedral
Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference